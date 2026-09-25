Nani reacts to mixed reviews of The Paradise, says he 'enjoyed hilarious trolls' and 'learnt from flaws'

Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise hit theatres on September 24 and received mixed reviews from audiences. While some praised Nani's performance, others criticised the screenplay and the second half. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks his second collaboration with the actor after the 2023 film Dasara. Now, Nani has responded to the criticism, revealing that he has "equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls" and learnt from the film's flaws.

Nani reacts to The Paradise criticism

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Telugu actor Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say (sic)."

He further added, "We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude Nani (sic)." Take a look:

The Paradise box office collection

The Paradise, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, collected Rs 11.60 crore on its first day through paid previews across 900 shows. The film earned Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day across 9,732 shows. As of 4 pm on September 25, the Telugu action drama had minted Rs 6.58 crore across 3,952 shows in India, taking its total collection to Rs 52.83 crore.

The Paradise movie review

India TV in its review, gave The Paradise 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "The Paradise is clearly an ambitious film. You can see the scale, the intent and the effort behind it. There are several striking ideas and a few genuinely memorable sequences. But ambition alone cannot hold a film together. The screenplay feels overcrowded. The editing doesn't always allow scenes to breathe. Several characters are underwritten, and some of the film's strongest ideas get lost in the noise. Nani gives the role everything he has. He looks convincing, performs with intensity and owns the mass moments. Sonali Kulkarni adds emotional depth, while Mohan Babu makes for a formidable screen presence. But the writing doesn't consistently match the performances."

Also Read:

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani brings the fire but it gets lost in a cluttered, chaotic story