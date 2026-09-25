Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar with dual-sided solar charging and up to 51 days of battery life

New Delhi:

Amazfit has unleashed the new T-Rex Dual Solar smartwatch that is not just another rugged smartwatch; rather, it is making solar charging its main highlight. This watch comes with solar panels on both the front and back, so the user will actually get power from both sides when they step into sunlight.

Up to 51 days of battery life

Amazfit claims their dual solar setup keeps you charging less often, stretching out the battery a lot longer when you spend time outdoors. A 660mAh battery gives you up to 21 days of regular use – no sunlight required. But if you actually get outside, daily sun exposure (about three hours) stretches that to 34 days.

Rear solar panel on the watch

The main highlight is the rear solar panel gets its full three hours every day. Amazfit stated that you can hit 51 days between charges. Of course, real battery life depends on how you use the watch, what features you turn on, and, naturally, how much sun you find.

3,000-Nit AMOLED display

The display is ready for the outdoors, too. The 1.32-inch AMOLED reaches up to 3,000 nits, so users will not struggle to read it in bright light. Sapphire glass keeps the screen tough and protected- the whole design is built to handle rough conditions.

180 workout modes: Fitness focused

You get more than 180 workout modes, plus Bluetooth calling, so you’re not tethered to your phone. It’s 10 ATM water resistant, so swimming and water sports are fine. There’s even a built-in LED flashlight for when the sun goes down.

Price in the US

At present, the smartwatch is available in Basalt Black colour and a silicone strap. Talking about the price, the watch is available at USD 650 in the US market, which roughly converts to Rs 57,000 (around), but those who are planning to have their hands on the watch should expect the actual Indian pricing, which could vary after taxes and import fees.

So far, Amazfit has notg shared any details about when the T-Rex Dual Solar will launch in India or what it will be costing. If they do bring it over, expect more updates on availability and price down the line.

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