Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts

Andhra Pradesh: A married couple died by suicide due to their inability to repay debts incurred by their 22-year-old son through online gambling, police said today (August 14). U Maheshwar Reddy (45) and his wife ended their lives on Tuesday night in their farm at Abdullapuram village in Nandyala district.
“The couple consumed a soft drink laced with insecticide as they could not repay the debts to the tune of crores of rupees incurred by their son,” Atmakuru sub-divisional police officer R Ramanji Naik told media.
What forced the couple to take the extreme step?
For the past six months, the couple was living with a relative while the son was residing in Hyderabad. Mounting pressure from lenders has forced the couple to take the extreme step, they added.
More details are awaited in this regard.