Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: A married couple died by suicide due to their inability to repay debts incurred by their 22-year-old son through online gambling, police said today (August 14). U Maheshwar Reddy (45) and his wife ended their lives on Tuesday night in their farm at Abdullapuram village in Nandyala district.

“The couple consumed a soft drink laced with insecticide as they could not repay the debts to the tune of crores of rupees incurred by their son,” Atmakuru sub-divisional police officer R Ramanji Naik told media.

What forced the couple to take the extreme step?

For the past six months, the couple was living with a relative while the son was residing in Hyderabad. Mounting pressure from lenders has forced the couple to take the extreme step, they added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Man dies by suicide after jumping before metro train at Yamuna Bank station in Delhi