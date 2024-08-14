Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
  4. Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts

Andhra Pradesh: Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts

According to police, Maheshwar Reddy had already sold five acres of his land to clear debts worth Rs 2 crore. He also disposed of the family home and other assets as per a settlement arrived at a local kangaroo court for clearing the remaining debts.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Nandyal Updated on: August 14, 2024 18:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Couple dies by suicide, Couple dies by suicide in andhra pradesh due to inability to
Image Source : INDIA TV Couple dies by suicide due to inability to repay son's online gambling debts in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: A married couple died by suicide due to their inability to repay debts incurred by their 22-year-old son through online gambling, police said today (August 14). U Maheshwar Reddy (45) and his wife ended their lives on Tuesday night in their farm at Abdullapuram village in Nandyala district.

“The couple consumed a soft drink laced with insecticide as they could not repay the debts to the tune of crores of rupees incurred by their son,” Atmakuru sub-divisional police officer R Ramanji Naik told media.

What forced the couple to take the extreme step?

For the past six months, the couple was living with a relative while the son was residing in Hyderabad. Mounting pressure from lenders has forced the couple to take the extreme step, they added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
