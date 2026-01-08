Jana Nayagan: Madras HC to announce verdict on Thalapathy Vijay’s film tomorrow; here's the exact time The Madras High Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the censor row involving Jana Nayagan on January 9. Know the exact time of the verdict here.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan is now waiting on a court decision. The Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict on the film's censor row on January 9. The case was moved by KVN Productions, which filed an urgent plea after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue a censor certificate in time.

The delay has directly impacted the film’s release. Jana Nayagan, widely regarded as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, was slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9. With the matter pending before the court, the makers were forced to postpone the release.

Also read: Jana Nayagan postponed: Why Thalapathy Vijay’s film won’t release on January 9

What time will Madras HC announce verdict in Jana Nayagan case?

Jana Nayagan's postponement comes on a day when the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to CBFC to grant a ‘UA 16+’ certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's. After hearing submissions from the film's makers and CBFC, the court reserved its order in the matter. Justice Asha indicated that the orders are most likely to be pronounced on the morning of January 9 at 10.30 am. Before reserving orders, the court remarked to the CBFC, “I’ll just say that these kind of complaints are not healthy.”

Jana Nayagan: Timeline that led to court intervention

The CBFC reportedly raised objections to certain scenes in Jana Nayagan, prompting the makers to approach the Madras High Court. After hearing the matter, the court reserved its order, leaving the film’s release date uncertain.

The film was first submitted to the CBFC on December 18. Following objections, the makers carried out around 27 cuts and resubmitted the film on December 22. While the examining committee is said to have recommended a U/A 16+ certificate, the official clearance did not come through.

On January 5, the CBFC referred the film to its Revising Committee and asked the makers to approach the Mumbai office. With just three days left for the scheduled release, KVN Productions moved the Madras High Court on January 6, arguing that the delay was unnecessary and financially damaging.

In its petition, the production house stated that nearly Rs 500 crore has been invested in the project, and that the uncertainty over certification has had a serious impact on the planned release.

Jana Nayagan: Silambarasan, Jayam Ravi back Thalapathy Vijay

Since morning, support has been pouring in for Vijay after Jana Nayagan delay. Actor Silambarasan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases (sic)."

Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan posted on X, "Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna (sic)."

Filmmaker Director Rathna Kumar penned on X, "Its Painful to see big films getting postponed time and again for the past few months . Tamil Film Industry is in Grave Danger. Stay Strong @actorvijay sir and Team #JanaNayagan. You have Revived Tamil cinema during covid times. We know you will do it for the One Last time. Padam enniki release aagutho anniki thaan FESTIVAL. (sic)."

All eyes are on Madras HC's verdict for Vijay's Jana Nayagan tomorrow.

Also read: Jana Nayagan's release date postponed, Thalapathy Vijay's movie distributor announces