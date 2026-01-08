Jana Nayagan postponed: Why Thalapathy Vijay’s film won’t release on January 9 Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will not release on January 9 as planned. The makers have postponed the film amid a pending court order on its censor certification.

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan will not arrive as planned. The release of the much-awaited multi-lingual film, starring actor and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay, has been postponed. The makers were earlier gearing up for a January 9 release, but on Wednesday, the film’s producer confirmed that the date has been pushed due to unavoidable circumstances.

In a statement, KVN Productions acknowledged the excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan and stated that the decision was a difficult one. The production house addressed audiences and stakeholders directly, stressing that the delay was beyond their control. But why the delay? Let's decode.

Also read: Jana Nayagan: Court reserves order on Thalapathy Vijay's film, decision likely on January 9 morning

Jana Nayagan release postponed: What the makers said

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control," KVN Production, makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film, announced on January 7.

The statement added that postponing the film was not an easy call. “The new release date will be announced at the earliest.” Requesting patience, the makers said, “Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”

(Image Source : KVN PRODUCTIONS)Jana Nayagan postponed

Why is Jana Nayagan postponed? The legal issue explained

The postponement comes on a day when the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a ‘UA 16+’ certificate to Jana Nayagan. The film is widely speculated to be Vijay’s final film before he fully shifts focus to politics.

After hearing submissions from the film's makers and CBFC, the court reserved its order in the matter. Justice Asha indicated that the orders are most likely to be pronounced on the morning of January 9. Before reserving orders, the court remarked to the CBFC, “I’ll just say that these kind of complaints are not healthy.”

As of now, Jana Nayagan remains without a censor certificate, with its release hinging on the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and has already announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, expected in March or April. The actor's fans are now awaiting a new release date for Jana Nayagan.

Also read: Jana Nayagan's release date postponed, Thalapathy Vijay's movie distributor announces