Turkman Gate violence: 10 influencers under lens for instigating mob; 11 arrests till now | DETAILS Violence broke out in the Turkman Gate area of Delhi after a mob pelted stones at police and civic officials during an anti-encroachment drive. Police have discovered that false rumours were spread claiming that the Faiz-e-Elahi was intended to be demolished.

New Delhi:

After making several arrests in connection with the violence that occurred in the Turkman Gate area during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive, the Delhi Police have now widened their probe to question some social media influencers. The suspicion is that these people allegedly circulated false rumours that the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque had been demolished, instigating the mob which pelted stones at police and MCD officials on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest, including a juvenile, while 5 accused have been sent to judicial custody for 13 days by a Delhi court as investigations continue into the role of misinformation and organised stone pelting.

Influencers under police scanner

A woman influencer was summoned after police social media monitoring teams flagged a video in which she allegedly claimed that the mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area had been razed, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

"Teams have identified at least 10 social media accounts, including one Salman, which were spreading rumours about the drive," the officer said, adding that the content circulated was misleading and factually incorrect and triggered violence as people pelted stones at police personnel.

"We have prepared a list of 10 influencers whose posts and videos are under scrutiny. We have more people under the radar. Our teams are analysing the content being circulated on social media, and these influencers will be questioned soon,” he added.

Police said the woman was summoned after preliminary verification found her claims to be false and capable of creating fear and communal tension. The video was linked to misinformation surrounding the drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque area.

"The video contained misleading claims related to the recent anti-encroachment drive. Such content has the potential to disturb public order and harmony," a police official said.

Senior officers said strict vigil is being maintained across social media platforms to track and counter false narratives.

Police clarification on Faiz-e-Elahi mosque

Additional Commissioner of Police Central Nidhin Valsan said he had personally met more than 120 to 130 Maulvis days before the drive to explain the action being taken.

Officials reiterated that the mosque was not damaged in any manner during the operation.

Total arrests till now

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded 5 men arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident near the Faiz e Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate to 13 days of judicial custody.

The accused Mohammad Arib, Kashif, Adnan, Mohammad Kaif and Sameer were produced before Judicial Magistrate Pooja Suhag. The court also listed the matter for hearing bail pleas on Friday.

Delhi Police registered an FIR at Chandni Mahal police station under sections 221, 132, 121, 191, 223(A) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The total number of arrests has now reached 11, including a juvenile. On Thursday, 6 more people, Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all residents of the Turkman Gate area, were arrested.

What triggered violence at Turkman Gate?

Violence broke out during an anti encroachment drive near the Faiz e Elahi Mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when a large crowd pelted stones at police personnel, injuring 5 officers including the station house officer.

Police sources said trouble escalated after a social media post claimed that the mosque located opposite Turkman Gate was being demolished, prompting people to gather at the site.

According to officials, around 150 to 200 people were involved in pelting stones and glass bottles at police personnel and Municipal Corporation of Delhi workers.

Demolition drive continues

MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the overnight drive.

A diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and 2 boundary walls were demolished, he said, reiterating that the mosque itself was not damaged in any way.

Also read: Will bulldozer action be carried out near Jama Masjid? Delhi HC gives MCD 2-month deadline