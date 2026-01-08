Will bulldozer action be carried out near Jama Masjid? Delhi HC grants MCD two-month deadline The Delhi High Court has given the MCD two months to survey and clear illegal encroachments around Jama Masjid, raising the possibility of bulldozer action soon. The area remains heavily congested due to unauthorised stalls, including near Maulana Azad's memorial.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has taken a strict view of the growing encroachment problem outside the iconic Jama Masjid. The court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to conduct a complete survey and remove all illegal structures within two months. The order has sparked speculation that the area may soon witness bulldozer action, similar to the recent encroachment drive near Turkman Gate.

Notably, streets leading to the heritage mosque remain heavily choked due to unauthorised stalls and encroachments. Even the steps of the historic Jama Masjid have not been spared, with vendors occupying significant portions of the pathway.

Encroachment spreads near Maulana Azad's memorial

The situation is particularly alarming near the memorial of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister. Encroachers have taken over the surroundings of the memorial, raising serious concerns over heritage conservation. On the roads leading to Jama Masjid, hawkers operate on both sides and in the middle, making movement difficult for locals and tourists. The illegal structures not only obstruct traffic but also affect the aesthetic beauty of the centuries-old monument. The court has instructed MCD to complete the survey and initiate swift removal of all encroachments.

Violence erupted near Turkman Gate during demolition drive

Earlier this week, violence broke out near Turkman Gate during an anti-encroachment drive around the Faiz-E-Ilahi Masjid and adjacent graveyard. As the MCD began removing illegal structures, some locals and outsiders allegedly pelted stones at the police and civic workers. The chaos left five police personnel injured and forced officers to use tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Following the incident, police arrested five individuals and identified 30 others involved. Authorities have collected around 400 videos from the scene and are analysing each clip to identify more suspects.

