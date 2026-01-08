'It was always about oil': Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez hits out at Trump Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said that allegations of drugs, democracy and human rights were levelled by the US because of its interests in Venezuela's 'oil'.

Caracas:

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has slammed President Donald Trump for conducting strikes at the Latin American nation and said that allegations of drugs, democracy and human rights were all 'false'. She said that all these allegations were levelled by the United States (US) because of its interests in the country's 'oil', but noted that Venezuela is open to energy relations where 'all parties benefit'.

The 56-year-old acting president made the remarks while speaking at the Venezuelan Parliament on Thursday.

"We are an energy powerhouse, we truly are," Rodriguez said. "It has brought us tremendous problems, because you all know that the energy greed of the North wants resource of our country. And we have denounced it all the falsehoods about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights. They were the excuses because what has always been present is the (threat) that Venezuela's oil must be handed over to the global North."