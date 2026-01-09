TMC MPs, including Mahua Moitra, detained by police as they hold protest outside Amit Shah's office TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP.” TMC MP Derek O’ Brien said, “You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here”.

New Delhi:

TMC MPs Derek O Brien and Mahua Moitra were on Friday detained by Police as they were holding a protest outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. TMC MPs, including Satabdi Roy, and Kirti Azad, stage a protest outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Police remove them from the spot.

We will defeat the BJP: Mahua

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “We will defeat the BJP. The country is seeing how the Delhi Police is treating an elected MP.” TMC MP Derek O’ Brien said, “You are seeing what is happening to the MPs here”.

TMC MP Kirti Azad said, "ED conducted the raids in a wrong way, and this is an attempt to win the elections in an undemocratic manner, BJP will not win the elections this manner..."

TMC MP Satabdi Roy says, "...They sent the team of ED yesterday and they remember everything during the time of elections...They send the teams of ED, CBI during the elections just to win, but they won't win the elections..."

TMC reacts strongly after its MPs detained

In the meantime, TMC said in a post, “What kind of arrogance is this, @AmitShah? Are you now using your Delhi Police to assault elected representatives just to crush democracy? Is this how dissent is silenced in your India? Admit it, YOU ARE RATTLED! First, the shameless misuse of the ED. Now, an attack on the peaceful dharna of our eight MPs. This desperation exposes your fear. You may try to choke democracy, but Bengal will not be cowed. Shame on you and your police! JOTOI KORO HAMLA ABAR JITBE BANGLA!”

TMC alleges ED and CBI are being used to suppress voice of opposition

The eight TMC MPs, who staged a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's office in Delhi, alleged that the ED and CBI are being used to suppress the voice of the opposition before the elections.

Apart from this, the TMC is also protesting in West Bengal against the raids conducted at the premises of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain. The sit-in protest was led by Derek O'Brien, along with Mahua Moitra, Saket Gokhale, Pratima Mondal, Kirti Azad, and Dr. Sharmila Sarkar. The Delhi Police immediately took action and detained all the MPs.

