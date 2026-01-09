Court frames charges against Lalu family in land-for-job scam: 'Family acted as criminal syndicate' Land-for-job scam case: Special Judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on framing of charges and observed that on the “touchstone of suspicion," there existed an overarching conspiracy on the part of Lalu Yadav and his family members.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Friday stated that RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members “acted as a criminal syndicate" and framed criminal charges against them in the alleged railways land-for-jobs scam. The court also accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) case of an overarching conspiracy behind the appointments. Rouse Avenue court has listed the matter for framing of charges on January 29. On the next date, the court will record the admission or denial of the accused persons.

The court stated that the material placed on record by the probe agency was sufficient at this stage to proceed against the accused for their alleged roles in the scam.

On December 19, Special Judge Vishal Gogne, while hearing the case filed by the CBI against Lalu Yadav and others, said that "the order upon charge shall be pronounced at 10:30 am on January 9".



During the proceedings, the CBI had submitted a verification report regarding the status of accused persons in the case, saying out of the 103 accused named in its chargesheet, five died.



The CBI filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.



It alleged that appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the names of the RJD supremo's family members or associates.



The CBI also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy. The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated.