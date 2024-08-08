Man dies by suicide after jumping before metro train at Yamuna Bank station in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi suicide case: A 50-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station in Delhi, causing a brief disruption of services on the Blue Line, officials said. The man was identified as Naveen, a resident of the Gandhi Nagar area.

"On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller, Yamuna Bank, that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Took extreme step due to financial hardship

According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the man's possession and it revealed that he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues. The note indicated that no one had forced him to take this action, and he was struggling with both health and financial problems, the officer added.

Efforts are underway to contact the man's family members, and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Metro services were disrupted

As a result of the incident, metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, according to officials.

"From 10:15 am to 10:30 am, the train services were delayed between Rajiv Chowk to Vaishali/Noida City Centre section due to a passenger on track at Yamuna Bank," an official said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till August 20

Also Read: Delhi: MCD seals basements of 10 coaching centres, libraries for building by-law violations