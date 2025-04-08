US imposes 104% tariffs on Chinese goods effective immediately, confirms White House US imposes 104% tariffs on Chinese goods effective immediately, confirms White house

In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will impose a sweeping 104% tariff on all Chinese goods, effective at midnight on Tuesday, April 8. The White House confirmed the move, describing it as a response to what the U.S. has long criticized as China's unfair trade practices, including intellectual property theft and market manipulation. The decision represents the sharpest increase in tariffs between the two nations since the start of their trade conflict, signaling a significant intensification of economic hostilities.

Trump’s administration claims the new tariffs are aimed at "leveling the playing field" after the President has repeatedly accused other countries, including China, of exploiting trade imbalances to the detriment of the U.S. economy. The move is expected to impact a wide range of Chinese imports, from electronics to consumer goods, raising concerns over potential disruptions in global supply chains. It also raises the possibility of retaliation from Beijing, which has warned of countermeasures.

On Monday, Trump warned that if China does not reverse its newly imposed 34% retaliatory tariffs, he would impose even higher tariffs on Chinese imports. Criticizing China for ignoring previous warnings, Trump stated that any further actions from Beijing would prompt "immediate and significantly higher" tariffs. Additionally, he announced that all current discussions with China would be halted and that the U.S. would redirect its focus toward negotiations with other nations instead.

This latest action comes after months of escalating trade tensions and stands to have far-reaching consequences for both the U.S. and global economies. Experts are warning of the potential for an economic slowdown as industries grapple with the added cost of goods and possible supply chain disruptions. With the situation continuing to evolve, the full impact of the tariffs on both countries' economies remains to be seen.