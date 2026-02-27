Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand gets interim relief as Allahabad High Court stays arrest

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted major relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand by staying his arrest in the sexual abuse case. The court order provided interim protection from coercive action until further hearing in the matter. The plea seeking relief was filed amid ongoing legal proceedings, and the bench directed the authorities not to take any immediate action against the Shankaracharya.

Avimukteshwaranand willing to undergo narco analysis test

Earlier in the day, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act. "If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted," he told reporters.



The seer's anticipatory bail plea was heard by the Allahabad High Court around 5:15 pm on Friday. His disciple, Sanjay Pandey, said Avimukteshwaranand continued with his routine religious activities and performed his daily prayers as usual. A large number of mediapersons were present at the math.

Avimukteshwaranand says his lawyers would place all evidence before court

Avimukteshwaranand said his lawyers were present in court and would place all evidence before it. "Falsehood does not last long. Those who fabricated a false story are being exposed. As people come to know about this concocted case, the truth will become clear," he said.

Questioning claims linked to medical examination reports, he said, "How can a medical report establish our involvement? It is being said that the report has proved misconduct. That may be someone's statement, but what meaning does a medical report conducted after so many days carry?"

He said even if any wrongdoing had occurred, it would not automatically establish who was responsible. "The child who never came to us cannot be easily linked to our name," he said. The seer also alleged that the children were staying with the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Pandey, and questioned why they were not sent to a juvenile home. He referred to media reports claiming that the children were kept at a hotel in Hardoi and alleged that they were not allowed to meet journalists.

Swamy accused police of shielding complainant

He further accused the police of shielding the complainant and preparing statements against him. "No matter how elaborate the fabrication, the truth will eventually come out," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Avimukteshwaranand termed the case lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as "false". He alleged that it was an attempt to defame him and divert attention from the globally discussed "Epstein files".

