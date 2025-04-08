Five UPSC aspirants injured in road accident in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, probe underway Around 6pm, an accident was reported from Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajender Nagar. A rashly driven car hit some pedestrians, leading to injuries to 6 of them. Five of them are students preparing for UPSC exams, while one was a visitor to the area.

Five IAS aspirants, along with one person, were injured after a roughly driven car rammed into pedestrians on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar. One of the injured victims was a visitor to the area.

According to information, around 6pm, an accident was reported from Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajender Nagar. A rashly driven car hit some pedestrians, leading to injuries to 6 of them. Five of them are students preparing for UPSC exams, while one was a visitor to the area.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable. and five out of the 6 injured are likely to be discharged soon, while 1 of the injured may require further hospital treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle was caught at the spot. Legal action is being taken against the offender.

Currently, the medical examination of the driver is underway, and authorities have confirmed a positive smell of alcohol. Meanwhile, the driver's blood sample has been collected for further examination.