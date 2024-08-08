Delhi: MCD seals basements of 10 coaching centres, libraries for building by-law violations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Old Rajendra Nagar area, in New Delhi where three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre due to drowning.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basements of ten coaching centres and libraries in Shahdara, Karol Bagh, and Najafgarh Zones for violating building bylaws. This action followed the recent tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The MCD is also surveying for further violations and has issued notices to property owners and coaching centres. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the aspirants' deaths.

Response to recent tragedy

This enforcement comes shortly after the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants who drowned when rainwater flooded the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

Mayor's statement

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating in a post on X, "MCD's sealing drive continues in East Delhi today. We are in the process of doing everything to set an example for all coaching centres that think of flouting rules."

Details of sealed properties

According to the MCD release, four basements operating as illegal libraries were sealed in the Karol Bagh Zone. Additionally, four basements of coaching centres and libraries in the Shahdara South Zone and two in the Najafgarh Zone were sealed.

Enforcement and survey actions

The MCD has issued notices to coaching centres and property owners for misuse of property and violations of building bylaws across all zones. Furthermore, the MCD is surveying to identify other properties violating rules in basements throughout the city.

Continued enforcement of safety

The MCD has pledged to continue enforcing building laws strictly to ensure the safety and security of students and citizens.

CBI takes over investigation

In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the deaths of the three UPSC aspirants. The Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI last week due to flaws in the Delhi Police's investigation and concerns about potential corruption by public servants.

Also read | Delhi: Elderly couple dies, son injured as roof collapses in Rohini's Prem Nagar area | VIDEO