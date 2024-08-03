Karnataka: Congress MLA, son booked for abating suicide of Dalit sub-inspector

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/CHANNAREDDY TANNUR Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur

After Dalit Sub-Inspector Parushram allegedly died by suicide, the police booked Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son Pampanagouda Tannur on Saturday on charges of abatement of suicide and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace. The MLA and his son were booked after a complaint was registered by Parushram's wife Shwetha N V. In her complaint, she alleged that the accused duo demanded Rs 30 lakh from Parushram if he wished to continue in the same place. Notably, Parushram was transferred within seven months of his posting.

Shwetha claimed that Parushram told her that he felt he should die and was in tears ever since he was transferred. She was pregnant and so went to her parents' house in Raichur. She got to know that her husband was hospitalised after bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Home Minister rules out suicide

Reacting to it, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a thorough investigation was ordered by him into the case. The minister also ruled out suicide as the reason for Parushram's death. “He (Parashuram) did not commit suicide. He had not written any death note. His wife has complained that she was suffering from the transfer issue. I will consider his allegation. Investigation will be done in that dimension,” the Minister told reporters in Bengaluru. The minister said that the police were collecting preliminary information and conducting an investigation.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy slams Parmeshawara

The incident created a political altercation between the ruling Congress and the opposition alliance of BJP and JDS. BJP and JDS had slammed the government for pushing sincere officers towards suicide. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched ‘Mysuru Chalo’ march jointly organised by the BJP and JD(S) in Bengaluru. During the launch, he said, “A police sub-inspector from your community has died by suicide. Why did he do that? His wife alleges that he took the extreme step because he failed to pay Rs 25 lakh as bribe to the MLA.”

Raising a question on Home Minister Parameshwara, he said he wondered if this is how he would pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar. Reacting to Kumaraswamy's statement, Parameshwara said he goes by the law and not his community.

(With PTI Inputs)

