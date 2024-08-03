Wayanad landslides: 'Karnataka government to construct 100 houses for victims', says CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Wayanad landslides: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today (August 3) said that the state government will construct 100 houses for victims of the landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope."

Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad landslides

Sharing Siddaramaiah's post on 'X', Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said he is deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad.

"Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts. The compassion and solidarity of Indians are the strengths that Wayanad needs right now," he added.

Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala in Wayanad on Thursday (August 1). Vadra too thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Karnataka's gesture.

Priyanka Gandhi on Wayanad landslides

"Thank you, to @siddaramaiah Ji and the people of Karnataka for this gesture of compassion and humanity," she posted on 'X'.

Over 300 people have died and several got injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the small hours of July 30. Several people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

Rescue operation underway

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad entered the fifth consecutive day on Saturday as several people are still feared trapped in the debris. The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad stands at 308 as of Friday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

As many as 78 naval personnel have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations at multiple locations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Kerala's Wayanad following landslides, officials said today.

According to officials, one of the teams was deployed at the river base to maintain a continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people, while the other teams were deployed to search for survivors, clear debris and recover bodies.

A medical post has been set up at Chooralmala to provide medical assistance to the injured. The bridge serves as the backbone of logistics support, enabling the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances.

