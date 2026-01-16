Government blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling websites in fresh crackdown: Report The Government of India has blocked 242 illegal online betting and gambling website links in a fresh enforcement drive. According to government sources cited by ANI, more than 7,800 such websites have been taken down so far, with action intensifying after the Online Gaming Act.

New Delhi:

The Indian government blocked 242 links to illegal online betting and gambling sites, stepping up its efforts to shut down shady digital gaming platforms. ANI reported that this move is all about protecting people, especially young users, who are getting tangled up in the financial mess and social fallout that comes from these sites.

Over 7,800 illegal gambling sites blocked so far

So far, the government has blocked more than 7,800 illegal gambling websites across the country. ANI further reported that it has really picked up speed after the Online Gaming Act passed last year, making the rules tighter and putting more pressure on online gaming platforms to follow the law.

Enforcement Actions Intensified After Online Gaming Act

Enforcement has gotten a lot tougher since the new law kicked in. Now, authorities can move quickly against platforms that run without approval or break Indian laws on betting and gambling.

Focus on protecting youth and preventing financial harm

The government keeps stressing how dangerous these illegal sites are. They say it’s not just about money—there’s addiction, social problems, and young people are especially at risk. Blocking these sites, they say, shows the Centre is serious about keeping the digital space safe and responsible.

Government to continue crackdown on illegal platforms

This crackdown from the goverment will not stop anytime soon. Officials are planning to keep a close eye on online platforms and shut down more illegal betting and gambling sites in the near future.

Since 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered more than 1,400 illegal betting and gambling websites and apps to shut down. They’re not just cracking down at random—this is all leading up to the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Parliament just passed it, and now it’s waiting for the president’s go-ahead.