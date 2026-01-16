Vijay Sales Republic Day Sale 2026 starts from January 17: iPhones from Rs 47490, TVs at 65 per cent off

Vijay Sales, one of the popular ecommerce platforms in India has announced its big Republic Day Sale for 2026, which will be packed with a lot of deals on everything from gadgets to home appliances. The sale will go live tomorrow (January 17), and you can shop both in-store and online from the official website. So, in case you have been waiting to upgrade your tech or spruce up your home, now is the chance as there are solid price drops, instant bank discounts, and extra perks for loyal customers.
Apple deals during Vijay Republic Day Sale
iPhones will be available at a starting price of Rs 47,490, and if you want the latest iPhone 17, it could be bought from Rs 78,900 onwards.
- MacBooks kick off at Rs 81,900
- iPads will be available at Rs 30,990
Those prices already include instant discounts with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards, so it’s a good time to finally make that Apple switch.
Smartphones and tablets starting at Rs 6,999
The smartphones for every budget are on sale—flagships, mid-range, and even entry-level models. Smartphones start at just Rs 6,999, and you will find tablets with discounts up to 40 per cent. All the big brands are in the mix.
TVs and audio: Big discounts across the board
Televisions start at Rs 8,490, with VISE TVs up to 65 per cent off. QLED TVs are in the lineup from Rs 10,590. As for audio, headphones and speakers start at Rs 489, party speakers from Rs 3,499, and premium speakers are up to 50 per cent off.
Home, kitchen, and grooming appliances on offer
- Washing machines and refrigerators both start at Rs 8,990.
- Air conditioners begin at Rs 24,390
- Geysers from Rs 3,199
- Air fryers at Rs 2,699
- Microwaves from Rs 5,999
- Mixer-grinders at Rs 1,899
- Water purifiers from Rs 6,389
- You will even find personal grooming products starting at Rs 499.
Laptops, wearables and accessories
- Laptops will be available from Rs 25,990 onwards.
- Gaming accessories from Rs 1,499
- Smartwatches available from Rs 1,399
- Mobile accessories at Rs 119
- IT accessories from Rs 229.
Plenty to choose from, no matter what you are after.
Loyalty perks with MyVS
Further, if you have been sign up for the MyVS Loyalty Program and earn 0.75 per cent in loyalty points on every purchase. Each point equals Re 1, and you can use them at any Vijay Sales store or online.
Bank discounts and instant savings
Use cards from HDFC, ICICI, Axis, American Express, OneCard, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, PNB, or DBS, and you can get up to Rs 20,000 off on eligible EMI and non-EMI purchases. Just check the details at checkout.
When and where to shop?
The Republic Day Sale will start tomorrow (January 17, 2026). And same online offers will also be applicable to the Vijay Sales store as well, along with the website. So, these deals are timebound, so you need to be swift.
