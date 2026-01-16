Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale goes live for prime members: Avail big discounts on iPhones, Samsung, more The Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale is offering major discounts on smartphones across premium, mid-range, and budget segments for Prime members. Brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, and iQOO are offering limited-time deals, making it a good time for buyers to upgrade their phones.

New Delhi:

Amazon started its much-awaited Great Republic Day 2026 sale for Prime members (exclusively) in India. In this, only the Prime members will get a chance to get their hands on their first-hand deals and discounts on several smartphones from multiple premium brands.

Amazon Sale and Prime perks

All the Prime members will get additional privileges, faster delivery and special prices only for members. All the premium brands are providing major price cut: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Dyson, Redmi, Realme and iQOO. The sale’s not going to last forever, so if you’ve been thinking about an upgrade or grabbing your first smartphone, now’s the time. Here are some of the brands which are giving the best-in-class offers which you could get your hands on:

Apple

Their phones always steal the show during these sales. The iPhone 15 (128GB) drops to Rs 51,499 this time—pretty much one of the lowest prices you’ll see for a recent iPhone. If you want something fresher, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) is going for Rs 134,900, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) sits at Rs 149,900. There’s even the lighter iPhone Air (256GB) up for grabs at Rs 95,499.

Samsung

Samsung’s got offers for just about everyone. The Galaxy A55 5G (8GB+128GB) comes in at Rs 23,998, and if you’re after something more budget-friendly, the Galaxy M17 5G (4GB+128GB) is Rs 12,999. Both give you 5G without breaking the bank.

OnePlus

OnePlus 15R with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is listed at Rs 47,998, while the OnePlus 13s with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is being sold for Rs 52,999. Certainly a steal deal if you are someone who wants a reliable device which could be an all-rounder with heavy multitasking capabilities.

Redmi

Redmi keeps dominating the affordable segment. You can get the Redmi 13 5G (8GB+128GB) for Rs 12,499 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (8GB+256GB) at Rs 26,999. If you’re just looking for something basic, the Redmi A5 (3GB+64GB) is only Rs 6,999.

Realme

Realme’s Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G are both at Rs 16,998, and the iQOO Neo 10 (8GB+256GB) is Rs 36,998—good picks if you want extra performance without jumping to flagship prices.

Dyson

Not only phones, but other premium technology brands are also offering major discounts, which could certainly be considered a steal deal. For instance, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is available at around Rs 24,723 (33 per cent off), the Dyson Big Ball bagless Vacuum Cleaner is available at Rs 25,899 (41 per cent off), Dyson Ontrac On-Ear Wireless Headphones are available at Rs 24,900 (50 per cent off).

All in all, the Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale gives Prime members some solid deals on smartphones, whether you’re shopping on a tight budget or aiming for the latest flagship. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this is probably it.