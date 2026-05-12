GT vs SRH IPL 2026 pitch report: How surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to play?

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in a high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12, as the race for the playoffs heats up more than ever before. Just two points separate the top-ranked RCB and the sixth-placed RR, with the top six tallying 14 to 12 points.

GT and SRH, placed third and second, respectively, will know that a win on Tuesday will take them to the top spot and bring them that much closer to the playoffs. Both have 14 points to their name, and 16 will nearly assure them a place in the next round.

Ahead of all the action, here is all you need to know about the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the venues where the bowlers get some bite. This isn't among the highest-scoring grounds this season with the average first innings total standing at 181.

The match is set to be played on pitch no.5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as per ESPNCricinfo. Teams batting first have had more success here than the sides batting second. This pitch was used for the GT vs MI clash in April, where MI made 199 on the back of Tilak Varma's 101 and GT were folded out for just 100. Expect the pitch to be more balanced than those flat tracks.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 49

Matches Won Batting First - 24

Matches Won Batting Second - 25

Highest Team Innings - 243/5 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Lowest Team Innings - 89 by Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 204/3 by Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Average Score Batting First - 181

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen

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