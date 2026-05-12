NEET re-exam date 2026: Key FAQs on NEET cancellation, paper leak

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 got cancelled following allegations of paper leak. As NEET UG got cancelled, students are now wondering when will NEET re-exam be held, other key FAQs? The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.

Key FAQs on NEET re-exam, registration, admit card

When will NEET re-exam be held?

NEET UG re-exam 2026 is likely to be held in June. In 2024, when NEET UG got cancelled, the re-exam was held on June 23. So, students can expect NEET re-exam to be held in June. This year, over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.

Should I have to apply for NEET re-exam 2026 again?

As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

Do I have to pay for re-NEET 2026 again?

For re-NEET 2026, no additional examination fee will be levied, as per NTA. The candidates do not have to pay any additional exam fee for NEE re-exam 2026.

Can I use my NEET admit card for re-exam?

The NEET admit card will be issued fresh for re-exam. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media, read the NTA's post on X.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

The NEET UG 2026 was cancelled following allegations of paper leak. The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.

Is NEET UG 2026 paper leaked?

The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. As per reports, the Rajasthan SOG found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched with the actual NEET paper. The investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions matched with the actual NEET paper.

Who will investigate NEET UG 2026 paper leak?

The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires, read the NTA's post on X.

When will NEET UG result 2026 be out?

NEET UG result 2026 will not be announced as the entire exam got cancelled. NEET re-exam is likely to be held in June, following which, result will be announced. NEET UG result 2026 once out, the scorecard will be available for download at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET helpline numbers

Candidates may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for updates on NEET exam 2026.

Also Read : Why NEET UG exam 2026 got cancelled? Paper leak masterminds arrested, links traced to Rajasthan- top updates