South Africa announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad; Shabnim Ismail returns, breaking international retirement

New Delhi:

Veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail reversed her retirement and has been named in South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The 37-year-old stepped away from international cricket in 2023, but has been included in the Proteas squad for the global tournament and is set to reunite with long-time pace partner Marizanne Kapp, who herself returns to the squad after recovering from illness.

On the other hand, former captain Dane van Niekerk also keeps her place after reversing her retirement last year and featuring in nine internationals since then. On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side, which also features several experienced names including Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka.

South Africa have also rewarded emerging talent Kayla Reyneke with a place in her first senior World Cup squad. The explosive batter previously captained the national under-19 side to the final in 2025. Keeper-batter Karabo Meso has also returned after recovering from a wrist injury and joins Reyneke in the squad.

Mashimbyi welcomes Shabnim back

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi welcomed the return of several experienced players, particularly Ismail, whose pace and experience are expected to strengthen South Africa’s bowling attack.

“Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group. We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We're also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dané and Karabo available again,” Mashimbyi said.

Meanwhile, even though Ismail retired from international cricket, she remained active in franchise competitions around the world, featuring in the Women’s Premier League, Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred. She continues to be regarded as one of the quickest bowlers in the women’s game.

South Africa Women's T20 World Cup squad

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Dané van Niekerk

Also Read: