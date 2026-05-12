TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK expels lone MLA S Kamaraj over support to Vijay's TVK

New Delhi:

TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) on Tuesday expelled S Kamaraj, its lone MLA in the Tamil Nadu assembly, after he unilaterally supported Chief Minister Vijay and his party - the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK in the House following much suspense during the days leading up to the government formation in the state.

In the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kamaraj won from the Mannargudi seat by defeating DMK candidate TRB Raja with a margin of 1,566 votes. Kamaraj polled a total of 68,416 votes.

Dhinakaran’s action came within hours of his party MLA, S Kamaraj, extending support to the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government in the Assembly.

Calling the move “unilateral” and against party discipline, Dhinakaran, in a statement, said Kamaraj’s action amounted to a “big betrayal” of AMMK workers, alliance party members who campaigned for his victory, and the people who voted for him in the election.

He alleged that Kamaraj had brought disrepute to the party, an NDA constituent, and violated its discipline. Consequently, Dhinakaran announced that Kamaraj had been removed from all party posts, including the party’s primary membership, with immediate effect.

The development comes days after Dhinakaran accused TVK of engaging in "horse trading" over attempts to secure the support of his MLA, a charge dismissed by the ruling party.

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