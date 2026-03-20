OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India at Rs 3999 with ANC, 54-hour battery

New Delhi:

OnePlus just rolled out the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, adding another set of earbuds to its lineup. They’re going for Rs 3,999 right now, but you can grab them for Rs 3,799 thanks to a limited-time offer. Starting March 23, the devices will be available for purchase from everywhere – Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, the OnePlus website, and in stores across the country.

Advanced ANC and audio performance

What’s really grabbing attention is the Active Noise Cancellation. OnePlus says it knocks out up to 55dB of background sound, the strongest ANC in the Nord Buds series so far. You get three noise-cancelling modes—light, moderate, or maximum—so you can tweak it depending on where you are.

The earbuds come with titanium-coated drivers that amp up the bass but keep the vocals clean, so whether you’re listening to music or jumping onto a call, everything sounds sharp.

Users can choose between three ANC modes:

Light

Moderate

maximum—based on their environment.

The earbuds feature titanium-coated drivers, which will help to enhance the bass quality while maintaining clear vocals – making them ideal for listening to music or having an interruption-free call.

AI features and smart connectivity

The earbuds are equipped with AI-powered call noise reduction and feature 6 microphones (three in each bud) to ensure crystal-clear voice calls, even in windy conditions.

It supports Bluetooth 6.0 and the LHDC 5.0 audio codec

Google Fast Pair

Microsoft Swift Pair ensures seamless connectivity.

Additionally, users can further enjoy features like:

Spotify Tap

Gesture controls

Quick access to AI assistants.

Gaming, Translation, and Smart Controls

Gamers get a dedicated spatial audio mode that brings a bit more depth to gameplay. You can even get real-time translation through the HeyMelody app, handling English, Hindi, French, and Spanish.

Touch controls are customisable—you can tap to skip tracks, snap photos, or pull up a voice assistant. Battery life’s impressive, too: up to 54 hours with noise cancellation off, and a quick 10-minute charge gets you five more hours of listening time.

They are rated IP55, so dust and splashes will not slow down the performance, making them a solid pick for workouts or anything outdoors.

Battery life and durability

Touch controls are customisable—you can tap to skip tracks, snap photos, or pull up a voice assistant. Battery life’s impressive, too: up to 54 hours with noise cancellation off, and a quick 10-minute charge gets you five more hours of listening time. They are rated IP55, so dust and splashes won’t slow you down, making them a solid pick for workouts or anything outdoors.