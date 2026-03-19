Why did Samsung halt Galaxy Z TriFold sales just 3 months after launch? Real reason explained

New Delhi:

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold looked like the future of foldable phones when it launched. Now, just a few months later, it’s quietly slipping out of the market. Priced at about Rs 2.7 lakh globally, Samsung’s most expensive foldable is already vanishing from store shelves. In some places, like the United States, they've stopped selling it after barely two months.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Pulls the plug

Not a flop, just part of the plan

You might think Samsung ditched the TriFold because it flopped. But that’s not the story here. The phone actually sold well in places like South Korea and the US. It wasn’t meant to be a hit with everyone; it was more of a showcase, a limited-edition release that let Samsung flex its foldable tech muscles.

Only for the lucky few

If you wanted a TriFold, you had to jump through some hoops. In the US, for example, it was only available through Samsung’s website and a handful of “Experience Stores”.

South Korea saw strong demand; every single unit was snatched up, even though the price was steep. Other countries barely got a look at it, which made the phone feel even more exclusive.

Design that turned heads, price that turned people away

Late last year, the TriFold grabbed attention with its dual hinges and nearly 10-inch fold-out screen. It looked more like a tablet than a phone—pretty cool, actually.

The price, though: USD 2,899 (around Rs 2.69 lakh). That put it out of reach for most folks, so only tech buffs and early adopters got their hands on it.

What’s next? Still a mystery

Samsung has not said whether it is working on a new Trifold.

Won-Joon Choi, who heads Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, admitted they are still figuring out what will be the next big announcement from the company. Pulling the TriFold off the market so soon probably means Samsung’s using feedback to help craft future foldables.

Pushing boundaries, even if briefly

Sure, the Galaxy Z TriFold did not stick around long, but it gave us a glimpse of where foldable phones might be headed. Samsung got to test the waters and learn a bunch. Whatever comes next, those lessons will help shape the next wave of foldables.