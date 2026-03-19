Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ott
  4. Prime Video 2026 Release Slate LIVE: The stage is set for new announcements
 Live now

Prime Video 2026 Release Slate LIVE: The stage is set for new announcements

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Prime Video unveiled its 2026 slate with announcements on new shows, films and returning titles, as key details and first looks emerged during the event. The platform outlined its upcoming lineup and release timelines through the showcase.

Prime Video 2026 Release Slate LIVE
Prime Video 2026 Release Slate LIVE Image Source : Instagram/Prime Video
New Delhi:

After Netflix, Prime Video is laying out its plans for 2026, and this slate reveal is expected to be a big one in an event called 'It Starts Here'. From headline-grabbing originals to returning series that already have a loyal audience, the platform is set to map out what viewers can expect throughout this year. There is also curiosity around fresh collaborations, new faces, and whether any surprise projects make the cut.

This live blog will track every key moment as it happens. Announcements, first looks, early details on storylines, and even tentative release timelines, it’s all coming in here in real time. Expect updates on both films and series, along with insights into the scale and direction Prime Video seems to be taking with its 2026 lineup.

As the event unfolds, we will keep adding quick, clear updates so you don’t miss anything important. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on everything that will be revealed at the Prime Video 2026 slate event as it happens.

 

Live updates :Prime Video's 2026 Release Slate

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:14 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Prime Video 2026 LIVE: Release timelines and first looks awaited

    Along with announcements, viewers are expecting first looks, teasers and tentative release timelines for upcoming projects.

  • 1:13 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Prime Video India 2026 slate LIVE: Films and series lineup to be unveiled

    Several films and series, along with sequels of hit shows, are expected to be announced in a while. The excitement is palpable on the OTT platform's Instagram handle.

    India Tv - Prime Video India 2026 slate LIVE
    (Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIME VIDEO IN)Prime Video India 2026 slate LIVE

     

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Mar 19, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Prime Video 2026 LIVE: Event to begin soon, big announcements expected

    Prime Video’s 2026 slate event is now underway, with expectations of major reveals across films and web series. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
Prime Video OTT Movies
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\