Prime Video 2026 Release Slate LIVE: The stage is set for new announcements

New Delhi:

After Netflix, Prime Video is laying out its plans for 2026, and this slate reveal is expected to be a big one in an event called 'It Starts Here'. From headline-grabbing originals to returning series that already have a loyal audience, the platform is set to map out what viewers can expect throughout this year. There is also curiosity around fresh collaborations, new faces, and whether any surprise projects make the cut.

This live blog will track every key moment as it happens. Announcements, first looks, early details on storylines, and even tentative release timelines, it’s all coming in here in real time. Expect updates on both films and series, along with insights into the scale and direction Prime Video seems to be taking with its 2026 lineup.

As the event unfolds, we will keep adding quick, clear updates so you don’t miss anything important. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on everything that will be revealed at the Prime Video 2026 slate event as it happens.