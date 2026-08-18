The Revolutionaries release date announced; Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf lead Prime Video period drama

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced September 11 as the release date for The Revolutionaries, Nikkhil Advani's upcoming period drama set against India’s freedom struggle. The Hindi Original will premiere worldwide on Prime Video, including in more than 240 countries and territories.

The series will also be available with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. English and other international-language subtitles will be available as well.

The Revolutionaries cast

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada lead the series. Bam plays revolutionary Rash Behari Bose, while Saraf portrays Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Ranta essays Pratibha Lahiri and Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin. The cast also includes Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

The series focuses on the underground revolutionary movement and the individuals who believed that armed resistance could challenge British rule. Their journey takes them through secret networks, political conspiracies and personal sacrifices.

The Revolutionaries plot and inspiration

The series is inspired by historian and author Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The book examines revolutionary movements that played a role in India’s independence struggle but have received comparatively less attention in mainstream historical accounts.

The story is set in the decades following the Revolt of 1857, when revolutionary groups across the country began organising against British rule. Alongside the historical events, the series explores the relationships and personal choices of those involved in the movement.

Nikkhil Advani is the creator and director

Advani has created and directed The Revolutionaries. The series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta. Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani have produced the series under the Emmay Entertainment banner.

The Revolutionaries marks another collaboration between Advani and Prime Video after Mumbai Diaries. The filmmaker has previously directed films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, Batla House and Satyameva Jayate. His recent work has also included the historical series Freedom at Midnight.

The Revolutionaries release date and streaming details

The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The series will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Also Read:

Jana Nayagan OTT release date announced; know when and where to watch Vijay's final film