Jr NTR bids heartfelt goodbye to beloved pet dog Bagheera, pens emotional tribute: 'Run free, my little one…'

New Delhi:

Telugu star NTR Jr is grieving the loss of his beloved pet dog, Bagheera. The actor on Wednesday shared an emotional note on social media, remembering the four years they spent together and the special bond they shared.

Along with a series of pictures of his pet Bagheera, a Bernese Mountain dog, NTR Jr also penned an emotional note. In some of the photos, the actor can be seen cuddling his pet. The last picture showed a tree planted in Bagheera's memory.

Jr NTR remembers his pet dog Bagheera

In his post, NTR Jr recalled how Bagheera came into his life as a pet but slowly became a part of his family. He said Bagheera brought love, happiness, mischief and comfort into his days.

The caption read, "Bagheera, You came into my world as a companion and quietly became family, filling days with love, loyalty, mischief and a kind of comfort only you could give. Your absence leaves a silence that feels far too large, but so does the love you leave behind (sic)." Take a look below:

NTR Jr also thanked Bagheera for the four years they spent together. He wrote, "Thank you for choosing me, for walking beside me, and for making these four years infinitely more beautiful. Run free, my little one. You were deeply loved, and you always will be (sic)."

Internet reacts to Jr NTR's Instagram post

Jr NTR's emotional post has received condolences from fans and several celebrities. Shruti Haasan reacted with a broken heart emoji, while actor Harsha wrote, "Rest easy, Bagheera." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Huma Qureshi also showed their support by liking the post.

Jr NTR's work front

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's film Dragon. The film is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2027. Apart from Jr NTR, the Telugu action thriller stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, and Sidhant Gupta in key roles. Dragon is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

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