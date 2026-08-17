Barun Sobti, Nimisha Sajayan's Prime Video film 'Babita Singh Reporting' gets release date | Deets inside

New Delhi:

Prime Video has announced August 28 as the worldwide premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original movie Babita Singh Reporting. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the investigative drama stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, alongside Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and overseas.

Babita Singh Reporting follows a suspended police officer

Set in a small Indian town, Babita Singh Reporting follows Babita, fondly known as Baby, a suspended police officer played by Nimisha Sajayan. A people-pleasing cop who has spent much of her life putting others first, Baby is devastated when a childhood friend is murdered.

Determined to uncover the truth behind the death, she begins investigating the case, setting off on a journey that forces her to confront her own choices, relationships and identity. The film combines a murder investigation with a personal story of self-discovery, exploring grief, family dynamics and the struggle to find one's own voice.

Nimisha Sajayan leads the investigative drama

Babita Singh Reporting is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three. Sudip Sharma serves as executive producer.

Commenting on the film, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video, we are always looking to champion stories that are distinctive, authentic, and emotionally engaging, and Babita Singh Reporting is a strong testament to that vision."

He added that the film is "a deeply human story about the search for truth and a woman reclaiming her voice while navigating grief, relationships, and life", while praising Ambiecka Pandit's direction, Amita Vyas's writing and Nimisha Sajayan's performance.

Sudip Sharma on Babita Singh Reporting

Executive producer Sudip Sharma said the film revolves around a crime but is ultimately about "the personal journey of a woman who has always adjusted, sought validation from others, and stayed in the background of her own life".

Sharma also praised Nimisha Sajayan for bringing Baby to life with sensitivity and strength, while highlighting the contributions of Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar. He further noted that his previous collaborations with Prime Video on two seasons of Paatal Lok made the platform a natural home for the project.

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere on Prime Video on August 28 in Hindi with English subtitles.

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