Where will Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 land on OTT after theatrical run? Know here

New Delhi:

Following its theatrical run, many viewers are already looking for details about its digital premiere. However, the makers have not announced an official OTT release date yet. Hindi films generally transition from theatres to streaming after a theatrical window, typically 45 to 60 days, though the exact timeline can vary based on the film and its streaming agreement.

Based on that usual window, Awarapan 2 could potentially arrive on an OTT platform in late September or early October. This, however, remains an estimate until the makers or the streaming platform announce a date.

Which OTT platform will stream Awarapan 2?

Awarapan 2 is reportedly set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The platform's name was reportedly revealed in the film's opening credits, although an official streaming date has not been announced.

The digital release will give audiences who miss the film in theatres an opportunity to watch the sequel from home. Until an official announcement is made, however, the exact OTT premiere date should be treated as unconfirmed.

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit

Awarapan 2 continues the story of the character Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi. The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and released in 2007, while the sequel has been directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Disha Patani stars opposite Emraan in the sequel, which blends romance and action while expanding the story established by the first film. The return of the franchise has also generated interest among viewers who remember the original for its emotional storyline and music.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

Awarapan 2 has made a strong start at the box office. The film has maintained a strong run at the box office in its opening weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 8,952 shows on Day 3 and has collected a live India net of Rs 21.86 crore on Sunday. Its total India gross collection stands at Rs 92.69 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 77.61 crore so far. The final collection for Day 3 is yet to be reported. Sacnilk reported that the film emerged as the biggest contributor to the Indian box office on the national holiday, ahead of Batwara 1947, which collected around Rs 16.20 crore gross on the day.

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