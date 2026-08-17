Jana Nayagan OTT release date announced; know when and where to watch Vijay's final film

New Delhi:

Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which released in theatres on July 23 after a prolonged delay, is now set for its digital premiere. The H Vinoth-directed action drama will begin streaming on ZEE5 on August 21, less than a month after its theatrical release.

The film marks Vijay's final theatrical appearance before he shifted his focus to politics. It stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Prakash Raj alongside Vijay.

Jana Nayagan OTT release date and platform

The film was initially expected to arrive in January 2026 but faced a lengthy delay amid the censor clearance process. It eventually received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and was released in theatres on July 23.

Details regarding the exact OTT audio languages, dubbed versions and subtitle options have not been clearly specified in the available announcement, so these should be confirmed when ZEE5 updates its streaming listing.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan had a strong theatrical start, although its performance subsequently slowed. Sacnilk reported an India net collection of Rs 149.50 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 255.63 crore in its earlier box-office update. The figures are based on Sacnilk's compiled data and may differ from producer figures.

Later reports have put the film's India net collection at around Rs 196 crore after 24 days, with its worldwide total crossing Rs 320 crore.

What is Jana Nayagan about?

Jana Nayagan follows a former Indian Police Service officer whose life takes a political turn as he becomes involved in a larger conflict. Vijay plays the central character, with the film combining action, family drama and political themes.

The film's makers have previously addressed comparisons with Bhagavanth Kesari, with director H Vinoth indicating that similarities are limited to portions of the first half, while the latter part takes the story in a different direction.

Cast and makers

Jana Nayagan is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer and Pradeep E Ragav serves as editor.

The cast includes Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Reba Monica John.

For fans who missed its theatrical run, Jana Nayagan will now make the transition from the big screen to ZEE5 on August 21.

Also Read:

Jana Nayagan Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay gives his all, but the film fails to do justice to his farewell