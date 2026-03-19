WhatsApp may soon fix noisy calls with built-in noise cancellation feature

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a new feature that could help in improving call quality with better clarity. As per the recent report, the platform has been working on testing a new built-in noise cancellation feature for voice as well as for video calls.

The feature was earlier spotted in the latest beta version (2.26.11.8) for Android and further suggests a wider rollout to happen in the coming updates.

How Noise Cancellation will work

The upcoming feature for audio and video calls on WhatsApp will feature advanced audio processing to filter out the unwanted background sounds during calls, which create disturbances. For example, if you are in a noisy environment with:

Traffic noise

Wind disturbance

People talking/yelling in the background

The new noise cancellation feature will automatically remove these sounds and focus only on your voice. This will further ensure that the person on the other end can hear you clearly.

In simple terms, it isolates your voice and removes distractions in real time.

Big advantage for Android users

While Apple devices like iPhones already come with a voice isolation feature, Android, on the other hand, lacks a native system-wide solution currently.

And this is where WhatsApp’s new built-in noise cancellation feature could help you to have clear communication while using it on an Android device.

The new feature will bring enhanced call clarity directly within the app, without relying on device-level features. All you need is mobile data or wifi.

Privacy and control remain intact

WhatsApp has further ensured that the new voice isolation feature will not compromise the privacy of users. Since the processing happens on the device itself, end-to-end encryption will remain unaffected.

Furthermore, users will also have full control over the voice-calling feature – it could be easily turned on or off from the call interface whenever needed.

Expected rollout timeline

The noise cancellation feature on WhatsApp for video and voice calls is still under development. And there is no information related to the official release of the new feature. But as per the expectations, the new feature will be available to the beta testers anytime – some may already be using it.

Voice isolation feature on WhatsApp calls (Video/Audio)

A lot of users majorly depend on WhatsApp calls when they are in low network areas (relying on WiFi) – especially in noisy environments – and this feature could further enhance communication quality as well. The new feature will help in making the conversations clearer, more professional and less frustrating for the users.