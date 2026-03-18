Amazon launches ‘GetItFast’ page: Get products delivered in just 1 hour

New Delhi:

Amazon just rolled out a new feature called ‘GetItFast’to make delivery faster for the shoppers. As per the report, the new feature will show up at your doorstep within an hour or three. This means no more long waits for days to get your choice of product at home.

The GetItFast page further highlights everything you can grab fast in your area, so it takes a lot of the guesswork out of shopping.

Amazon GetItFast Delivery Page: Easier Search with new filters and tags

The Verge reported that Amazon has also added filters to sort your search by how soon you want the item delivered—just pick 1-hour or 3-hour options. Plus, you will be able to spot special tags on each fast-delivery product, so you know right away if it qualifies. That means you do not have to check delivery times on every single item, which is a relief.

Availability across cities

This express delivery system is a trend, gaining popularity nearly everywhere.

Right now, the 1-hour option covers hundreds of cities and towns across the U.S., including big places like Chicago, LA and DC.

The 3-hour service covers even more ground- over 2,000 cities, stretching into smaller towns and suburbs. Amazon says they’re planning to expand these options even more soon.

Pricing details for fast delivery

Amazon US store has also outlined the pricing for its ultra-fast delivery options:

1-hour delivery: USD 9.99 for Prime members USD 19.99 for non-members

3-hour delivery: USD 4.99 for Prime members USD 14.99 for non-members



Furthermore, the standard same-day delivery will remain free for Prime members on the eligible orders above USD 25.

Faster logistics and plans

They’re not just talking; Amazon’s dropping big bucks into their logistics—think robot-powered warehouses and even testing out 30-minute deliveries in certain cities. With GetItFast, they’re making speedy shopping possible pretty much anywhere, not just in the big cities.

Impact on shopping trends

This is all great if you’re a customer and want stuff fast, but you can bet local businesses are feeling the heat. Faster delivery means even more people turn to Amazon, which could shift shopping habits even further online.