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OnePlus 15T set to launch on March 24: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 7500mAh battery and 165Hz display confirmed

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

OnePlus 15T is set to launch in China on March 24 with flagship-grade features like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 165Hz display, and a massive 7,500mAh battery. The phone will be available in five RAM and storage variants with premium design options.

OnePlus 15T
OnePlus 15T Image Source : OnePlus 15T/OnePlus China
New Delhi:

OnePlus is rolling out a new addition to its 15 series—the OnePlus 15T, which is set to launch in the Chinese market on March 24 at 7 PM. Beijing timeline (that’s 4:30 PM IST if you are in India). If you are eager, the smartphone is already up for pre-order on the company’s website in China.

And here is a deal: those who want to buy it can pre-book the device and get a pair of wireless earphones, which are worth about Rs 4,000, for free.

Five storage variants and stylish colours

The OnePlus 15T is seriously flexible when it comes to storage and RAM. There are five variants:

  • 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • 16GB RAM and 256GB storage
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

Colour options

You can pick from three stylish colours:

  • Pure Cocoa
  • Relaxing Matcha
  • Healing White Chocolate

The handset features an AG frosted glass, which gives it a matte finish, and a special micro-arc oxidation process for the clean, white option.

Powerful performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

The new OnePlus 15T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset- for top-tier performance. It has been built for gaming, supporting up to 165fps. OnePlus further includes the Tri-Chip system from the flagship 15, boosting speed and efficiency.

Display, camera, and build quality

The display is flat and measures 6.32 inches, with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, OnePlus is using its LUMO imaging system, offering 3.5x optical zoom for sharper pictures. The phone can take a beating too—it’s rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, so it handles dust and water like a champ.

Massive battery with fast charging

The battery is one of the standout features. It’s a massive 7,500mAh, way bigger than most phones out there. Charging is quick and versatile: you get 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and bypass charging so you can game without worrying about overheating.

Overall, the OnePlus 15T looks like it is built for power users, gamers, and anyone who loves a phone that is not afraid of a little rough treatment.

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