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Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 1 dead, 3 critical; 25-30 still feared trapped

Reported ByAbhay Parashar Shoaib Raza Kumar Sonu Sanjay Kumar Sah  Written ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Updated:

The building, a boys' PG, collapsed around 1.34 pm on Sunday amid heavy rains in Delhi. Following the incident, teams of NDRF, Delhi Police, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance, and emergency services were rushed to the spot for a rescue operation.

A building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon.
A building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

At least one person was killed, while several others were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, said officials. The building that collapsed was a boys' PG, also known as 'Hostel Daze', and several people, including many students, still remain feared trapped under the ruble. 

As of now, six people have been rescued, but their condition is not known yet. Eyewitnesses believe more than 15 people are trapped inside the rubble, but an official statement is awaited.

Satya Niketan is located in Delhi's South Campus where several of student PGs, hostels and eateries are present. According to officials, they received a PCR call around 1.34 pm after which the rescue operation was launched.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance, and emergency services are at the spot. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also taken cognisance of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure that all people are rescued safely, while stressing that the safety and well-being of every citizen remains the government's highest priority.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj and MLA Anil Sharma have arrived at the spot and supervising the rescue operation. Meanwhile, officials have advised people to stay away from the site, as the presence of bystanders is complicating rescue efforts. They have also deployed paramilitary personnel to ensure that ambulances can move freely.

Live updates :Delhi Building Collapse

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  • 5:25 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: AIIMS issues statement

    The Delhi AIIMS has issued a statement said four patients were received at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center following the building collapse. The statement said two people are critical, while one person was brought dead. One was a rescuer and has now been discharged, it added.

  • 5:23 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP MLA slams MCD

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has questioned the MCD over the tragedy in Satya Niketan and said officials are acting as if they don't care whether 40 children die or 400, adding that the current situation exists only because of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "Why shouldn't the Commissioner be held accountable? Why not the Mayor? Why shouldn't the LG be held accountable? Nothing will change until accountability is fixed at the top," he told news agency ANI.

  • 5:04 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Amit Shah calls of Goa event

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called off his event in Goa after learning about the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. He was scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed BJP State Office building in Chimbel, Goa, reports ANI.

  • 5:02 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'The collapsed building was 40–50-year-old': Police

    In a new statement, the Delhi Police said it has found that the building that collapsed in the national capital earlier in the day was 40 to 50 years old and it comprised a basement and five upper floors.

    "Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the police said.

  • 4:56 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Nearby buildings could collapse,' warns eyewitness

    An eyewitness has warned that a nearby building that houses a girls' PG could also collapse at "any moment". "These buildings are standing like a domino, if one goes down, others could follow. Students travel from far away and it is tragic that they are losing their lives due to faulty infrastructure," he told news agency PTI.

  • 4:56 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Felt like an earthquake': Eyewitness

    The moment at which the multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area was like an earthquake for many which forced many people to rush out of their houses, recalled an eyewitness on Sunday, while adding that the structure housed a boys' PG named 'Hostel Daze'. 

     

    "The entire building shook as if it were at the epicenter of a major earthquake. We genuinely thought an earthquake had struck. When we walked over to the square and looked from the balcony, everything was covered in a thick cloud of dust and debris. That was when we realised a building nearby had collapsed," he told news agency PTI.

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Watch: Aerial of building collapse site

    Here's an aerial view of the site where a multi-storey building collapsed in the national capital on Sunday afternoon. As per Delhi Police, the exact number of persons trapped is not known yet.

  • 4:39 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress MP says no time for political blame game

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said it is no time for a political blame game and focus should be made on rescuing those who are still trapped under the ruble.

    "Questions have been raised earlier over fire safety, building safety, building maps, and the functioning of MCD, NDMC, and other authorities. Whatever government is in power will have to answer. I am here not as a politician but as a former Delhi University student and as a human being. But we will seek answers," he said.

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi arrives at site

    Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi has arrived at the spot where a multi-storey building collapsed in the national capital.

    "I received information about the incident an hour ago. By then, the ambulance had already arrived. We want the children to be saved. There are many shortcomings in the system, and I accept that. But right now, I request everyone to let the rescue operation continue first," he told reporters. 

  • 4:35 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    25-30 still feared trapped

    According to eyewitnesses, 25 to 30 people are still feared trapped under the ruble. A massive rescue operation now remains underway and top officials are present at the spot.

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    1 dead, 3 critical

    The building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan has claimed the life of a person, while the condition of three others remain critical, as per officials.

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 15 people trapped

    According to an eyewitness, more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble. However, no official statement has been issued in this regard as of now.

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP MLA reaches the spot

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Sharma has reached the spot and informed that people are still trapped.

    "We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he said.

  • 4:27 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP MP arrives at spot

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj has arrived at the spot and supervising the rescue operation.

  • 4:26 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Collapsed building a boys' PG

    The five-storey building that collapsed on Sunday afternoon was a boys' PG, also known as 'Hostel Daze'. Notably, the area has many student PGs, hostels and eateries.

  • 4:26 PM (IST)Sep 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Police received call around 1.34 pm

    According to the Delhi Police, the South Campus police station received a PCR call around 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara. Soon, they launched a rescue operation.

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