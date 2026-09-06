Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 1 dead, 3 critical; 25-30 still feared trapped

New Delhi:

At least one person was killed, while several others were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, said officials. The building that collapsed was a boys' PG, also known as 'Hostel Daze', and several people, including many students, still remain feared trapped under the ruble.

As of now, six people have been rescued, but their condition is not known yet. Eyewitnesses believe more than 15 people are trapped inside the rubble, but an official statement is awaited.

Satya Niketan is located in Delhi's South Campus where several of student PGs, hostels and eateries are present. According to officials, they received a PCR call around 1.34 pm after which the rescue operation was launched.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance, and emergency services are at the spot. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also taken cognisance of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure that all people are rescued safely, while stressing that the safety and well-being of every citizen remains the government's highest priority.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj and MLA Anil Sharma have arrived at the spot and supervising the rescue operation. Meanwhile, officials have advised people to stay away from the site, as the presence of bystanders is complicating rescue efforts. They have also deployed paramilitary personnel to ensure that ambulances can move freely.