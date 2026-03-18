Instagram introduces AI Voice Effects in DMs: Users get 8 fun voice filters in India

New Delhi:

Instagram, a popular instant photo and video sharing platform, has rolled out a new feature for users, known as 'AI Voice Effects' for DMs. If you are in India, you can use the new feature for voice notes with creative filters before sending them. It is all about making conversations a bit more playful and lively.

Instagram AI Voice effects: Eight fun voice filters

So what can you do with this new update?

There are eight different effects to pick from the new AI Voice Effect on Instagram:

Chipmunk

Demon

Underwater

Stadium

Alien

Robot

Wobble

Fishbowl

If the filter is not your vibe, just tap on "Original" to go back. When you get a voice note, you can see which filter was used and try it yourself if you feel like it.

How does it work?

Using AI voice effects is pretty straightforward:

Open a DM on Instagram.

Hold the voice note button to record.

Pick the AI voice effects option.

Record your message.

Choose a filter and preview it.

Send it off.

Even if you have never used a voice filter before, it won’t take you long to figure this out.

What's next for Instagram AI?

Instagram is diving deeper into AI. They’re working on a new tool called “Create My Likeness". This feature might let you generate images or videos with AI based on prompts—maybe even using your own likeness. It sounds like creators will have lots more ways to make original content soon.

Why is this AI feature interesting and important?

AI Voice Effects will make the usage of messaging more interactive and fun. Whether you are chatting with friends or you are a creator who wants to stand out, it will be a simple way to add personality.

Instagram keeps pushing forward, making sure users get fresh, creative tools as AI becomes more central to social media.