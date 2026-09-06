'Thought it was an earthquake': Eyewitnesses recall Delhi building collapse, warn of another tragedy

New Delhi:

The moment at which the multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area was like an earthquake for many which forced people to rush out of their houses, recalled an eyewitness on Sunday, while adding that the structure housed a boys' PG named 'Hostel Daze'.

The eyewitness said there was a thick cloud of dust and debris when people rushed outside, realising that the nearby building had collapsed. Recalling the tragedy, he said the locals were the first to respond and they formed a human chain, clearing the debris and pull out the victims.

"The entire building shook as if it were at the epicenter of a major earthquake. We genuinely thought an earthquake had struck. When we walked over to the square and looked from the balcony, everything was covered in a thick cloud of dust and debris. That was when we realised a building nearby had collapsed," he told news agency PTI.

'Nearby building could collapse any moment'

The eyewitness, who did not name himself, said his friend Neeraj, who hails from Jammu, used to reside in the collapsed building and is still feared trapped. He added that many of his other friends are present at the spot where a rescue operation is still underway.

He also warned that a nearby building that houses a girls' PG could also collapse at "any moment". "These buildings are standing like a domino, if one goes down, others could follow. Students travel from far away and it is tragic that they are losing their lives due to faulty infrastructure," he told PTI.

'Students suffered serious injuries'

Another eyewitness said students suffered serious injuries and rescue officials are finding it difficult to find the survivors. Lauding the officials, he said the rescue teams are doing their absolute best to pull the people out.

"The building that collapsed is called 'Hostel Daze'. Right next to it is another building that collapsed. 'Hostel Daze' is a dedicated boys' PG; it was a five-story building. The adjacent building also collapsed," he told news agency ANI.

1 dead, CM assures assistance

The incident has left one person dead, while the situation of three others remain critical. Teams of local police, NDRF, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot, conducting the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken cognisance of the incident and assured immediate assistance to the affected families. She also stated that the situation is being closely monitored and that all relevant agencies are working in coordination.

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