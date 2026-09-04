Canva launches 100+ new Visual Suite features across Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards and more

New Delhi:

Canva just dropped a huge update for its Visual Suite—over 100 new features are rolling out across Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Presentations, and Websites in 2026. They are aiming to make it way simpler for anyone to create, analyse, collaborate, and publish, all with one platform. And Canva threw in a nod to India, too—the country’s leading the way in South Asia for Visual Suite users.

Canva Docs gets new layouts and formatting tools

Canva Docs now comes with richer layouts and more formatting tools. You’re not stuck with basic text anymore—full-page designs let you build documents that actually look good. Automatic page breaks and new styles also help when you want more control and a cleaner look.

Canva Sheets gets new AI capabilities

On the spreadsheet side, Canva Sheets is getting smarter. It is adding AI features that turn raw data into charts and tables fast. You can now hide columns, set up public filters, and group rows, which means you can organise everything exactly how you want.

Whiteboards get better collaboration features

Canva Whiteboards get smoother panning and easy pasting on mobile. The new “Follow Collaborators” lets you instantly jump to where someone else is working—no more hunting around a massive canvas. Plus, Whiteboards now have one-click reactions. And here’s a nice shortcut: with just one click, you can turn any Whiteboard into a Doc or Presentation, making it easy to turn brainstorming sessions into finished work.

Presentations and websites get new tools

Presentations are getting upgrades, too. There’s now one-click presenting, plus an estimated timer so you can keep your presentations short and sharp. Canva Websites is not left behind, as it is gaining better SEO and domain controls. You also get more button options, so you have tighter control over how your website works.

Canva highlights growing adoption in India

Canva points out that with these updates, its Visual Suite has picked up over 100 enhancements in 2026 alone. People are loving it; the platform sees more than a billion new designs every month. The numbers are wild—every minute, users whip up about 1,000 docs, 3,000 presentations, and 5,000 social media posts. And in India, 70 per cent of users create everything from the Canva mobile app.

All these new features are rolling out to Canva users worldwide. If you use the platform, chances are you will spot these updates soon.

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