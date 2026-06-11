Canva Offline Mode: Lets users create and edit designs without internet for up to 14 days

New Delhi:

Canva just rolled out a big update: Offline Mode. Now, you can create and edit your designs even when you’re not connected to the internet. People have asked for this feature for a long time, and Canva finally delivered it—it's available now to everyone, at no extra charge.

Create and Edit designs offline

You can save your projects for offline access and then keep working on them without any internet. You do not have to worry about losing changes. As soon as you are back online, Canva syncs everything to the cloud automatically. You can keep editing offline for up to 14 days after you turn on the feature.

How Canva Offline works

Getting started is pretty straightforward. Before you go offline, just open your design and select “Make available offline.”

After that, you can open and edit your project even if you are in a dead zone, on a plane, or somewhere with bad service. Canva says this is a game-changer for people who travel, commute, attend classes, or work remotely.

Designed for mobile-first users

Canva highlighted India as one of its fastest-growing markets and said the new feature was developed with mobile-first users in mind. Canva is growing fast here and people often jump between WiFi and mobile data. Students, educators, entrepreneurs, and content creators all get a boost from this flexibility.

Rob Kawalsky, Canva’s Global Head of Product, put it simply: Offline Mode shows Canva’s focus on supporting how people create now, especially on the go.

Expanding Canva's AI ecosystem

This update is not the only thing Canva’s been working on. They're expanding AI tools, too. Recently, Canva launched the Connected App for Google Gemini, letting you build designs with Gemini and keep editing in Canva. They’ve also woven Google’s Nano Banana image-generation model into their Magic Layers feature, which adds even more AI-driven creativity to the mix.

With Offline Mode now live, Canva’s design tools are more accessible than ever. You don’t need to worry about losing your groove—stay productive and creative, whether you’ve got a strong connection or none at all.