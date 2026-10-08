Opposition CEC protest LIVE Updates: Kharge to host opposition MPs for lunch again at 1.45 pm in Delhi

New Delhi:

The Congress has announced widespread protests at the state, district and block levels on October 8, observing a “Black Day” for Indian democracy following the police action and detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during Wednesday’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a note posted by the AICC, the Congress alleged that its leaders were subjected to a lathi charge and suffered injuries. The party described the police action as an “attack on the Constitution” and vowed to continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar is removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner.

The Opposition’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police pushed the protesters back as they tried to proceed towards the protest venue.

Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen lying on the ground amid the confrontation.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the leaders detained by the Delhi Police during the protest.

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