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Opposition CEC protest LIVE Updates: Kharge to host opposition MPs for lunch again at 1.45 pm in Delhi

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

INDIA bloc MPs will stage a larger protest on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a day after Opposition leaders were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar during a coordinated mobilisation on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Congress has announced widespread protests at the state, district and block levels on October 8, observing a “Black Day” for Indian democracy following the police action and detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during Wednesday’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a note posted by the AICC, the Congress alleged that its leaders were subjected to a lathi charge and suffered injuries. The party described the police action as an “attack on the Constitution” and vowed to continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar is removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner.

The Opposition’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police pushed the protesters back as they tried to proceed towards the protest venue.

Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also seen lying on the ground amid the confrontation.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the leaders detained by the Delhi Police during the protest.

Also Read:

'Will not move from here': Priyanka Gandhi lies down on road near Jantar Mantar amid Oppn protest

Live updates :INDIA Bloc protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar SIR row

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  • 11:32 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mamata Banerjee to join Opposition MPs lunch in Delhi

    Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee will join the INDIA bloc MPs over lunch in Delhi today as the Opposition plans its next plan of action on protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    INDIA bloc MPs to for lunch again today

    INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to have lunch at MOETS in Connaught Place at around 1:45 pm on Thursday.

    MOETS is a popular restaurant in Central Delhi.

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP leader Marri Shashidhar says Congress leaders making senseless claims

    BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said the Opposition’s claim that 13 crore names were illegally deleted from electoral rolls was incorrect.

    “They must stand corrected. Nothing has been done illegally. Every political party present in the state, through its booth-level agents, has been party to decisions on names marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate. So how can they claim otherwise?” Reddy said.

    He said leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, who has contested several elections, should be aware of the process. "I can understand a novice like Pawan Khera, but even a seasoned leader like KC Venugopal says these 13 crore illegal deletions should be brought back and names re-enrolled. There is no sense in making such irresponsible statements," he said.

  • 10:10 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CPI MP on Opposition's protest against CEC

    CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the protest involves all INDIA bloc parties, including the BJD, which is not formally part of the alliance. He said the agitation would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

    “This was a decision taken at the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders held on the 30th of last month. We have to intensify the movement. Almost all MPs are still in Delhi, so we will chalk out the future course of action. Many youth and student organisations are also likely to join,” Kumar said.

    He added that the movement, which began in 2025, has now reached a stage where its importance cannot be ignored. “This has become the need of the nation, and all of us are united and will continue this movement,”

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Why is Opposition protest over SIR row

    The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protests intensified following a September 25 investigation by The Indian Express, which reported that two of the three Election Commissioners had raised objections on multiple occasions over SIR-related decisions and other aspects of the electoral roll revision process.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heavy security at Sansad Marg roundabout

    Security was tightened around the Sansad Marg roundabout in central Delhi on Thursday morning as INDIA bloc MPs prepared to stage a larger protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    INDIA bloc seeks meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

    Opposition parties are also seeking a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Sources said a meeting was sought for a 15-member delegation, while 10 Opposition leaders have been permitted to meet the President. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to be part of the delegation.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Oct 08, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Multiple FIRs against Rahul, Priyanka

    Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other party leaders and workers in connection with Wednesday’s protest in the New Delhi area. The cases relate to allegations of assaulting police personnel, obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duties, pushing and shoving, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

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