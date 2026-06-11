Xiaomi 17T available with up to Rs 5000 discount, 50MP Leica triple cameras and AI features

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just kicked off sales for the new Xiaomi 17T in India, and they’re clearly going after people who want top-notch cameras, big batteries, and plenty of smart features. This phone packs a Leica-branded triple camera setup on the back, a hefty 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip.

Xiaomi 17T: Price and launch offers

Pricing is straightforward: the 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage model sits at Rs. 59,999. If you want double the storage – 512GB – it will set you back Rs. 64,999.

But Xiaomi is offering several launch discounts to those who are using an eligible credit card or EMI, which will lead to the price drops by Rs. 5,000, bringing them down to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999.

There is also a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, but you cannot stack it with the card discount. Plus, you get an Assured Buyback deal, meaning Xiaomi promises up to 60 per cent of your invoice value back within a year.

You can grab the Xiaomi 17T on Amazon, Xiaomi’s site, or at authorised stores.

Leica-tuned triple camera setup

Let us talk about cameras because it is kind of the main act here. On the back, you get a 50-megapixel Leica-tuned primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto lens (also Leica-branded), and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

AMOLED display and powerful processor

The display is pretty slick too, with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and insane peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It’s also easy on the eyes with TÜV Rheinland’s eye-care certifications.

The handset will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500-Ultra, backed by 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 over Android 16, with Google Gemini features built in and Circle to Search support.

Big battery and premium features

The handset will be backed by a 6,500mAh battery, which is made with silicon-carbon, supports 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. This means powering up or charging accessories is quick and painless for the users. The company further claims that it will be capable of lasting for a full day without issue.

For connectivity, it will come with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, NavIC navigation, USB Type-C, a custom 3D IceLoop cooling system for serious performance, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

All in all, with Leica cameras, a monster battery, serious hardware, and those launch deals, the Xiaomi 17T is ready to take on the upper mid-range spot in India’s smartphone scene.