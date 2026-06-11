Planning a Dubai trip? How to apply for visa and get approval within 48 hours

New Delhi:

Dubai just made things a lot easier for tourists, especially if you are from India and looking to book a last-minute trip. The city’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) rolled out a fast-track service for tourist visas. Kaleej Times reported that travellers can get a single-entry visa for either 30 days or 60 days, which will be processed and approved within 48 working hours once you have completed your application and sent in the right documents.

This visa could cost you differently:

For a 60-day single-entry visa, you need to pay around Rs 29000

And for a 30-day single-entry visa, you will have to pay around Rs 19000

(Image Source : HTTPS://VISITSDUBAI.AE/APPLY)UAE visa application page

Fast-track visa: Who will benefit?

This is great news for those who frequently visit the UAE for various purposes, like the following:

Quick holiday

Business trip

Family reunion

Or even if you just need to head over for some emergency on short notice.

Choose your duration: 30 days or 60 days

It is not a brand-new visa; Dubai has just sped up the approval process for its existing single-entry tourist visas. Travellers could pick their duration (30 or 60 days), submit everything online, and be good to go—usually within two working days after their docs get the green light.

Dubai’s authorities say that this move is all about making entry simpler and the travel experience smoother for visitors from around the world.

Who can apply for the fast-track visa?

Indian passport holders can easily apply for the fast-track visa before departure. They can use official digital channels or through approved travel agencies. The visa covers tourism and leisure—no work or study.

Here is what you will need:

A passport that is valid for at least 6 months,

A recent passport-sized photo,

Your national ID card (Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s licence and more). Sometimes it depends on your nationality too.

And possibly a few extra documents if the authorities ask for them.

They will only start reviewing your application after you upload everything they ask for, so do not skip any steps.

Fast-track visa for Indians: details

Now, how do you actually apply from India? Well, you need to have three main options:

The official GDRFA Dubai digital services portal,

The GDRFA DXB mobile app,

Or an authorised travel agency or tourism office (just be sure they are legit and Dubai-approved).

Choose your visa type: You pick the visa type (30 or 60 days), upload your passport and photo, fill out your details, pay the fee, and you can track your application online.

Why is all this important?

The 48-hour turnaround is a lifesaver, especially during busy seasons or if you decide to travel at the last minute. Experts say that some people are actually getting approved within a few hours after their documents are submitted. That means you can finalise your travel plans without all the usual stress.

What website for a visa?

A quick warning which everyone needs to follow is that you must only use the official websites or authorised agents for your visa application.

There are a lot of fake fast-track offers and scams out there, and UAE authorities have really cracked down on them. Do not risk it.

Overall, Dubai’s fast-track tourist visa has been designed to cut down the wait times and fast-forward the process for Indian travellers, making it easier to plan vacations, shop, or visit family—sometimes on a whim.