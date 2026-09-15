Students protest in Patna, demanding cancellation of Bihar Daroga recruitment exam; clash with police

Patna:

A large number of students preparing for competitive examinations took to the streets in Bihar's capital Patna on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the recently held Bihar Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination and raising several other demands. As per the information, the protest was held near Gandhi Maidan and intensified around JP Golambar, where demonstrators reportedly engaged in a scuffle with police personnel. The students are particularly angry over the examination conducted for the recruitment of 1,799 Sub-Inspector posts. They have demanded that the examination be cancelled and conducted afresh in a transparent manner.

Students demand fresh Bihar Police SI examination

The protesting candidates said the interests of aspirants must be kept at the centre of the recruitment process and demanded greater transparency in the examination procedure. The students alleged that the recently conducted examination for 1,799 Daroga posts should be scrapped and held again through a transparent process. They maintained that a fresh examination would help address their concerns and ensure that all candidates get a fair opportunity. Apart from the Bihar Police SI examination, the protesters also demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) 70th Combined Competitive Examination.

Students block road near JP Golambar

A large number of students gathered near JP Golambar under the leadership of various student organisations before taking to the road as part of their protest. During the demonstration, the protesters blocked the main road between JP Golambar and Ramgulam Chowk. The road blockade affected traffic movement in the area and caused inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. The protest also affected traffic on Ashok Rajpath and other major roads in the surrounding areas.

Students announce protest outside CM's residence

The protesting candidates have announced that they will march towards and gherao the Chief Minister's residence, seeking cancellation of the Bihar Daroga main examination. Several students in Patna have also been staging protests and hunger strikes for the past few days over their demands. The latest demonstration at Gandhi Maidan is part of the growing agitation by candidates seeking action over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination.

EOU investigating alleged irregularities in exam

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) is currently investigating the alleged irregularities in the examination. According to the information, the results of 301 candidates across 79 different rows and rooms have come under the EOU's scrutiny. The investigating agency is also examining alleged irregularities reported during the examination in Purnia and Gaya. The EOU has reportedly sent a notice to the concerned commission seeking a detailed response on these issues as part of its investigation.

Heavy police deployment in Patna

Following information about the protest, a large police contingent was deployed from JP Golambar to Dakbungalow Chowk to maintain law and order and manage the traffic situation. Tensions rose near JP Golambar when protesters and police personnel reportedly engaged in a scuffle. Details regarding any injuries or detentions were not immediately available. The administration's response to the students' demands is awaited.

Also Read:

BPSC exam controller's controversial statement triggers action, CM Samrat Choudhary orders suspension