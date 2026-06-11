Apple Intelligence gets major upgrade: Smarter Siri, AI Photo Editing and new Safari tools

New Delhi:

Apple has rolled out a sweeping update to Apple Intelligence, weaving smarter AI features into pretty much everything: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro. This new wave of tools takes full advantage of Apple's latest Foundation Models, so daily apps and services become more intuitive—while privacy stays locked down. Developers can test the new features starting today, and everyone else gets them later this year.

Siri update

After years of lagging, Siri is getting a serious brain transplant. Now, it understands your context across different apps, so it feels more personal and conversational. You can ask Siri to search your messages, emails, or photos for info or get it to perform actions inside third-party apps. Apple even built a dedicated Siri app, plus new writing and visual tools powered by AI.

AI magic

Photos gets its own dose of AI magic. There's this feature called 'Spatial Reframing'; it lets you change a photo’s composition after you’ve shot it. If you adjust the perspective, AI will fill in missing pieces automatically. The Extend tool helps you expand the frame, straighten a horizon, or fix an aspect ratio without losing important details. Apple has enhanced the Clean Up tool, too, so you can erase pointless clutter from your shots with less hassle. To keep things above board, Apple slips in a hidden SynthID watermark on AI-edited images, signalling they’ve been tweaked.

Safari browser

Safari gets smarter as well. It can now sort all your open tabs into topics on its own, so managing that messy tab jungle becomes a breeze, great for research or travel planning. The new Notify Me feature watches webpages for updates, like when a product gets restocked or the price drops, and lets you know when that happens. If you ever wanted to build your own browser extension, there's now a 'Describe an Extension' tool; you just explain what you want, and it gets built.

Passwords app upgrades

On the security front, the Passwords app upgrades its smarts, too. It’ll spot weak or compromised passwords, generate stronger replacements, and update your logins for you—automatically—while keeping your info secure.

Image Playground

Image Playground has been rebuilt with support for AI-generated photorealistic images, all processed through Private Cloud Compute. In case you want to tweak those images, then you may just describe the changes you want or drag things around. These images work as wallpapers, Contact Posters—anywhere you feel creative. And, again, hidden SynthID watermarks confirm they’re AI creations.

Smart communication tools

Communication and scheduling get a boost, as well. In Messages, you will see smarter suggested actions like creating reminders or finding old photos. Smart Reply gets better at matching how you actually write. The Phone app can grab things like reservation numbers or confirmation codes right when you need them during support calls. Calendar, meanwhile, now lets you create and edit events just by describing what you want.

Overall, with all these updates, it is clear that Apple is doubling down on privacy-centric AI, aiming to smooth out daily life across its devices while keeping your data yours.