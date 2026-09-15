Shah Rukh Khan confirms King will release in December amid postponement buzz, drops hint on trailer

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film, King, will not be postponed despite a power-packed cinematic December 2026. In the past few days, rumours have been rife that King will be postponed to avoid a clash with big releases from Hollywood such as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and others. During an 'Ask SRK' session, the superstar confirmed that the release days of his film stays put as today, September 14, marks the beginning of 100 days to the film's release.

SRK confirms King release date

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his last three films released three years ago, he replied, "Hey, look at this picture! I'm not feeling restless, I'm making a good join one....so that the heart finds peace....Everything will come...before 24th Dec." Take a look:

SRK drops hint on King trailer

When asked when the trailer of King will release, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro."

Yet another fan asked him about the teaser and poster of King. The actor replied, "Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King."

Arijit Singh song in King confirmed

For the past few years, SRK has not had a single film release without an Arijit Singh song in it. The same continues for King too. During his 'Ask SRK' session, the superstar wrote, "Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully."

What do we know about the cast of King?

King features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, along with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji. The film will mark SRK's return to the big screen after 2023.

The film is backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Sachin-Jigar have composed the soundtrack, while Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for SRK's Jawan, is working on this film too.

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Shah Rukh Khan says reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji in King feels 'the best ever'