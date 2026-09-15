Lava Virat Curve India launches on September 21 with 6000mAh battery: Details revealed

New Delhi:

Lava just announced that they will launch the new Virat Curve in India on September 21 at noon. This upcoming handset will be the fourth in their Virat series, joining the V1 4G, V1 5G, and V1 Pro 5G models. The upcoming handset is scheduled to launch in India on September 21 and will be sold via Flipkart in 2 colour options, with price and launch offers set to debut at the event. The company is sticking with 2-colour options: Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory.

Most specs are already out, but we will have to wait for the launch event to get the official price.

Specifications

Talking about the display, the Virat Curve stands out with its curved front and back, plus a vegan leather finish on the rear panel.

There is a rectangular camera module in the top left, and just below that, there is a clever little Mini Display built right in.

Power and volume buttons sit on the right side, the left is completely clean, and the bottom holds the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray.

With an IP64 rating, it is protected against dust and splashes.

That mini display on the back is pretty cool – it’s tucked into the camera module and can show all sorts of info: the Lava logo, your volume, battery percentage, notifications, even emojis and custom messages.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a sharp Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels).

The screen hits a 120Hz refresh rate, gets as bright as 1,100 nits, and shows over a billion colours.

It also covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and boasts a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, so visuals will look great.

Under the surface, Lava packed in the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The battery is impressive too—a big 6,000mAh cell with 45W wired fast charging.

On software, it will run Android 16 out of the box, and Lava promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Camera details: 50MP Sony camera and dual rear setup

For photography fans, the dual rear camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 79-degree field of view. You get 10x digital zoom and can shoot up to 2K video at 30fps. The mini rear display and LED flash are tucked alongside the cameras for a unique look.

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