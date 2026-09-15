Gurugram hit-and-run accused arrested after attempt-to-murder charge added following CCTV analysis

Gurugram:

The Gurugram police has arrested the accused in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The accused has been identified as car driver Kalyan Bainsla. Police said three teams had been deployed to trace Bainsla. One of the teams reached Rajasthan and detained the accused from Dausa. He will now be brought to Gurugram, police said. Hours after this development, police said they detained another accused along with Kalyan Bainsla. Lavneesh Gurjar, a resident of Palwal, has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Both Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh Gurjar are residents of Palwal.

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS. This comes after police added an attempt-to-murder charge in the case involving a woman biker who was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The police said a case was initially registered at Sector 56 police station and a detailed investigation was launched. During the probe, investigators closely analysed CCTV footage from the area and subsequently added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder, to the case. According to the police, the provision carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison. Notably, the victim has been identified as Sia, whose two-wheeler was "hit from behind by a car" on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage leads to tougher charge

Gurugram Police said the decision to add the attempt-to-murder charge was taken after a detailed examination of CCTV footage related to the incident. Earlier, Sia's family had demanded that the police add attempt-to-murder charges to the FIR, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon. The family had expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, claiming that even 48 hours after the incident, the accused has not been arrested. They have warned that if the requested charges are not added to the FIR, they will approach the court.

What did Gurugram Police say?

Gurugram Police issued a strong warning against attempts to violate the law and said such conduct would not be tolerated. "Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused," the police said. The police have reiterated that action will be taken against those found responsible after examining the available evidence.

It is worth noting here that Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14. Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and, acting on the viral video, they initiated action.

(Inputs from Gohit)

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