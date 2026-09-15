Oppo F35 and F35 Pro design and colour options leak ahead of India launch: Details here

New Delhi:

Oppo is reportedly getting ready to add two new phones to its F series in India – the F35 and F35 Pro. The company has already started to tease the lineup, but they are still keeping the official names and launch date quiet.

Now, Gizmochina has reportedly shared what look like leaked images of both phones, showing off their rear designs and colour options. From the shared photos, Oppo seem to be going with a different look for each model. One has a floral pattern; the other’s got a wave-like finish.

Oppo F35, F35 Pro: Design leaked

If you go by the leak, the F35 Pro sits on the top row of the images and comes in brown, orange, and light blue. Its camera module really stands out- a big, rounded rectangle stretching across the top of the phone’s back. It houses two large circular camera rings, a smaller circle (probably another sensor), and an LED flash. There’s an “AI Camera” label on the module, hinting Oppo wants to push some AI camera features here.

Oppo F35 Pro could get three colour options

The standard F35 is on the bottom row in the leak, and you get pink, silver, and purple. This one features a slimmer, pill-shaped horizontal camera bar with two large camera circles next to each other, plus a round flash. Both phones have flat backs, rounded corners, and straight-edged frames, so they share an overall vibe, even if the camera islands are totally different.

Standard Oppo F35 gets a different camera design

The F35 series is expected to launch in India first, probably in October, with a global launch to follow. Oppo has not yet announced the date, or even the official names, but the teasers are already out there. If all this info lines up, these phones should slot into Oppo’s mid-range lineup for India.

Oppo F35 Series: Specifications

Specs-wise, people say the F35 Pro is basically a rebranded Oppo A7 Pro Max, and the regular F35 is pretty close to the Oppo A7 Pro. Both are supposed to have 120Hz flat AMOLED displays and impressive 50MP front cameras. The standard F35 could use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300-series chip, while the Pro version might get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. Battery life could be the standout feature—there are rumors both will pack nearly 10,000mAh, which would be a big deal.

Oppo F35 series India launch expected in October 2026

Oppo has not confirmed any details related to the specs, pricing, colours, or launch date yet. So, for now, take these leaks with a grain of salt until the official launch.

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