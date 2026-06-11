Telegram returns to Apple Watch with Native App, brings Messaging, Voice Notes and Media support

New Delhi:

Telegram is back on the Apple Watch with a brand-new native app, finally giving smartwatch users direct access to their messages, voice notes, and media – no more settling for basic notifications or clunky third-party workarounds.

Telegram Returns to Apple Watch

Pavel Durov, Telegram’s founder and CEO, confirmed the news himself on X. It's a big deal for anyone who remembers the original Apple Watch app, which disappeared years ago. Since then, if you wanted Telegram on your wrist, you had to make do with notifications or a patchwork of unofficial apps. Not anymore.

What can users do with the New App?

The new native Telegram app brings several key features to watchOS. Once connected, users can:

Send and receive text messages

Listen to voice messages

Browse contacts and conversations

View stickers

Play GIFs and videos

Share live location details

These features provide a more complete messaging experience and allow users to interact with chats directly from the smartwatch.

How to set up Telegram on Apple Watch

Setup's easy, too. All you do is open the Telegram app on your iPhone, scan a QR code from your Apple Watch, and you’re in. If you use Telegram’s cloud password security, there’s a quick extra step, but nothing complicated.

A useful upgrade for Apple watch users

For anyone who uses their Apple Watch while commuting, working out, or just doesn’t want to keep fussing with their phone, this solves a lot of problems. Now, you can check messages, reply to friends, and keep up with all your group chats straight from your wrist.

Rollout underway

Strangely, Telegram didn't make a big fuss about it in their latest App Store notes, but users in supported regions are already seeing the update rollout. In any case, Apple Watch users just got a much better way to stay connected with Telegram.